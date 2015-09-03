WASHINGTON, Sept 3 U.S. small businesses stepped
up hiring in August and more employers reported they could not
find qualified workers for open positions, indicating the labor
market was tightening.
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said
on Thursday that small-business owners added a net 0.13
worker per company last month, up from 0.05 in July.
The NFIB survey of 656 small business owners throughout the
country found that 18 percent reported increasing employment by
an average of 3.0 workers per firm, up 6 points from July.
About eight percent said they had reduced payrolls by an
average of 3.4 workers per firm, down 4 points from the prior
month.
The survey was published ahead of Friday's release of the
government's closely watched employment report for August.
According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm
payrolls likely increased by 220,000 last month, up from 215,00
in July. The unemployment rate is forecast slipping one-tenth of
a percentage point to a near 7-1/2 year low of 5.2 percent.
The August jobs report will be released less than two weeks
before the Federal Reserve's Sept. 16-17 policy-setting meeting.
The chances of an interest rate hike at the meeting have been
diminished by recent global financial markets volatility.
Still, the first increase in the Fed's short-term interest
rate in nearly a decade remains a possibility.
Last month, 29 percent of small business owners reported
they had job openings they could not fill, up 4 points,
regaining the highest reading for this year.
"This strong a gain sets the stage for a decline in the
unemployment rate and indicates that labor markets remain tight
with owners having difficulty finding qualified workers," said
NFIB chief economist William Dunkelberg.
About 56 percent reported hiring or trying to hire, up 5
points from July. Despite tightening labor market conditions,
wage growth remains lackluster.
Twenty-three percent of owners said they had raised worker
compensation, unchanged from July and 2 points below the cycle
high reached in January and May.
