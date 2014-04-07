By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, April 7 Older unemployed Americans
got no help from laws against age discrimination during the
recession and may have quit the labor force as a result,
according to a Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco study.
The study by David Neumark and Patrick Button, published on
Monday, found very little evidence that strong state measures to
protect against age discrimination had helped older workers
weather the recession better than their younger counterparts.
"In fact, the opposite may have occurred, with older workers
bearing more of the brunt of the Great Recession in states with
stronger age discrimination protections," they said.
Speculation has been rife that employers discriminated
against older job seekers and continued to do so after the
downturn, in contravention of the federal Age Discrimination in
Employment Act (ADEA).
Though the worst recession since the 1930s ended almost five
years ago, economic growth has remained sluggish. Millions of
Americans are either out of work or can find only part-time
employment. Others have given up the search for work altogether.
In March, the average duration of unemployment for the 55-64
age group was 49 weeks, nearly double the length for the 20-24
age cohort, according to Labor Department data.
"The sharp increases in the duration of unemployment for
older workers during and after the Great Recession indicate that
older individuals who lost their jobs because of the downturn or
who were seeking new employment have had a harder time finding
work than other workers have," the authors said.
They said an analysis of the data prior to the 2007-09
recession suggested the anti-age discrimination measures had
been effective then.
"An event like the Great Recession disrupts the labor market
so severely that sorting out which effects are due to age
discrimination and which to worsening business conditions
becomes very difficult," they said.
"These complications may make it hard to demonstrate age
discrimination, reducing the likelihood that the legal system
can intervene effectively and fairly."
They said the downturn might have provided employers cover
to engage in age discrimination. Uncertainty over business
conditions might also have made them wary of hiring older
workers, the authors said.
"Nonetheless, increased discrimination during and after the
Great Recession may have extended unemployment durations of
older workers, especially those near retirement," the authors
said. "In that way, they might have prompted some older workers
to hasten their exit from the labor force."
They suggested making changes to the anti-age discrimination
measures to make them more effective during downturns.
"Possible modifications could include refinement of legal
standards for discrimination that would make it harder to appeal
to changes in business conditions," the authors said. "In
addition, affirmative policies that would encourage hiring of
older workers might be helpful."
Neumark is a visiting scholar at the San Francisco Fed and
Button is a Ph.D. candidate at the University of California,
Irvine.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Dan Grebler)