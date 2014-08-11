By Howard Schneider
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 11 Employment growth at the
largest U.S. companies has lagged far behind increases in
revenue and operating profit since the start of the century, as
firms reaped the benefits of globalization, technology, and
other ways to operate more productively, according to a Reuters
analysis of corporate data.
From 2001 to 2013, inflation-adjusted revenue at 100 of the
largest publicly traded companies grew 71 percent and
inflation-adjusted operating profit rose 150 percent. Global
headcount reported in company financial filings rose 31 percent.
Their headcount grew faster globally than overall employment
in the United States, but it is unclear from corporate
disclosures how much of the hiring took place outside the United
States.
Information from individual companies suggests a lot of the
new jobs were created overseas, especially given that in this
period there was offshoring and outsourcing of work that was
done previously in-house and in the U.S. There was also
substantial growth in sales in foreign markets and a resulting
expansion of operations overseas.
The data highlight a central question that officials in the
Obama administration and at the U.S. Federal Reserve confront:
has the nation's ability to generate well-paying jobs in
manufacturing and other sectors been fundamentally scarred by
changes in the global economy that may predate the 2008-2009
economic crisis but were more starkly revealed in its aftermath.
The answer could have major implications for economic policy
decisions, such as how long the Fed keeps interest rates at very
low levels to stimulate jobs growth.
At the Fed, Chair Janet Yellen has spoken of the steady
drift in national income "away from labor and towards capital,"
while some policymakers worry the full depth of the changes are
not yet clear.
"We have to understand what structurally is going on ... Is
the country really changing in a fundamental way?" Atlanta
Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said last month,
citing the possibility that "polarized labor markets" could
become entrenched. That would mean a workforce based on large
numbers of lower paid workers, with a few highly paid managers,
professional and technology workers, and a permanent hollowing
out of the middle class. This would be a potential drag on
overall purchasing power and economic growth.
Data on the 150 publicly traded companies with the largest
sales was collected from Thomson Reuters' Eikon system. Banks
and financial firms were excluded because the way they report
results isn't comparable to other companies and to tie the
analysis more closely to the production of goods and services.
Several companies, such as energy investment company Energy
Transfer Equity, were excluded because their records did not
extend back far enough or were complicated by corporate
maneuvers, such as breakups.
The resulting list of 100 large companies covers a range of
industries, from consumer giants Wal-Mart and McDonalds
, to old-line industrials such as Caterpillar and
General Motors as well as technology giants like IBM
and Microsoft.
Google was included but its public records did not include
employee headcount for 2001 and 2002 and it declined to provide
data for those years. The search company reported fulltime
employment of 47,756 for 2013.
The collective headcount of the 100 fell in only one of the
years included in the study, dropping 1.33 percent in 2009, the
year in which the financial crisis and accompanying recession
had the most savage impact.
TYSON WORKFORCE DROPS
But 30 of the companies actually cut jobs between 2001 and
2013 - even while managing, in some instances, very big
increases in profit and revenue growth.
For example, between 2001-2013, Verizon continued
reshaping itself from a provider of landline phones to focus on
wireless telephony and network services. Annual
inflation-adjusted operating profit more than doubled while the
workforce shrank more than 30 percent.
Meat provider Tyson Foods grew through the
efficiencies of scale that came through a series of strategic
acquisitions, as well as technology that, for example, has
pushed up the amount of meat that a beef carcass yields. Its
operating profit increased an inflation-adjusted 20 percent
between 2002 and 2013, and its revenue by an inflation-adjusted
14 percent. Yet, its headcount dropped 4.2 percent over that
time. (Tyson's purchase of rival IBP in 2001 wasn't fully
reflected in its public accounts until 2002).
Though fast-growing technology companies led employment
growth over the period, that may not be sustained as those firms
get bigger. The pace of hiring at Apple and Amazon
, for example, has slowed after a 12-year spell in which
both companies boosted headcount roughly ten fold.
Robert Litan, a Brookings Institution scholar who has been
studying employment at the country's older companies, said the
recession in 2001 marked a turning point when firms began
managing headcount more aggressively through the use of more
efficient global supply chains, technology and other methods
such as outsourcing U.S. work.
A recent analysis he co-authored with economist Ian Hathaway
found the U.S. economy and employment increasingly dominated by
older companies - suggesting that the workforce decisions of
large, legacy firms may be growing more important to employment
overall.
That could be a problem in itself. The United States'
capacity to produce new jobs may take a hit if the country does
not find ways to encourage more start-ups and find ways to help
young companies succeed and grow.
"We cannot count on the Fortune 500 to absorb all our
workers. That is not what they do. They make more out of what
they've got," Litan said.
MASKING CHANGES
Company officials and outside analysts say several
complementary forces are at work: globalization and outsourcing,
investments in labor-saving technology, and the more traditional
efficiencies gained through takeovers and scale.
Much of this has been positive for the U.S. and global
economies - for example by manufacturing more goods in China
using lower-cost labor the prices for computers and TVs has
plunged in the past 20 years, a benefit for consumers. But this
may only partially offset the impact on many families of a loss
of higher-paid manufacturing and other jobs.
Some of the employment trends began many years ago but may
not have been obvious because they were masked by changes in
demographics. The increasing numbers of women in the workforce,
for example, kept family incomes growing through the 1990s,
White House economic adviser Jason Furman recently noted.
Some analysts caution that it is difficult to draw broad
conclusions based on data from the largest companies.
Through the 1990s, firms shed "non-core" operations, such as
in-house security, something that boosted jobs at smaller
companies, noted David Chavern, president of the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce's Center for Advanced Technology and Innovation.
Advances in global trade and logistics allowed companies
like Apple to rely on contractors such as China's Foxconn for
their production of iPhones, iPads and other products.
To that extent, Apple's formal headcount does not reflect
many of the people who rely on the company for jobs. Apple's
headcount skyrocketed more than eight-fold over the last 12
years to more than 80,000. But reported headcount at Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co Ltd, the Taiwan listed name for
the Apple contractor Foxconn Technology Group, has grown even
faster, to more than 1 million workers from just 1,528 in 2001.
Foxconn does work for a lot of companies but a significant part
of its growth is because of orders from Apple.
The U.S. economy is also one where small- and medium-sized
firms drive much of the job growth. Verizon, for example, cut
call center staffing as Internet startups began providing 411
directory assistance service for free, often financed by
advertising. Some jobs, such as web design and technology
consulting, also lend themselves to freelance careers as much as
working inside a large company.
Technology may allow top companies to perform well but also
"opened up other venues of success for labor that we would be
thrilled with," said Joel Prakken, a senior managing director at
the Macroeconomic Advisers consulting firm.
HIGHER-PAID JOBS
Companies are not required to include payroll data in their
financial filings so the analysis could not include wage trends.
But amid overall wage stagnation there is concern about a
growing divide. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data,
the number of people employed in the top ten highest paying job
categories fell 4 percent from 2001 to 2013 while their pay rose
28 percent on an inflation-adjusted basis. The number of people
employed in the lowest ten paying jobs expanded nearly 15
percent, while their inflation-adjusted wages fell 5.5 percent.
Some of the high-end manufacturing and research industries
often seen as critical for U.S. job and wage growth are also
those where revenue and profit have become more clearly divorced
from the need for more workers.
Retailers like Wal-Mart - which by their nature are more
labor intensive and pay lower wages - were among the businesses
where employment and financial performance increased more
in-line with one another, according to the analysis.
"Whether you like it or not what the global economy is
delivering is that the productivity growth that has been
realized has been earned by a small fraction of highly skilled
people and returns to capital," said Matthew Slaughter, a
management professor at Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Martin Howell)