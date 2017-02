HOLLAND, Mich. Aug 11 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday that Europe's debt problems were "lapping up on our shores."

Obama, speaking to workers at a battery plant in Michigan, said the U.S. economy had been hurt by problems abroad, including Europe's financial troubles, Middle East unrest and Japan's devastating earthquake and tsunami.

"All of this has further challenged our economy," he said. "It is playing out in the stock market. Wild swings up and down," he said. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis, writing by Matt Spetalnick)