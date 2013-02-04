* December gauge of business investment falls 0.3 percent
* Overall new factory orders up 1.8 percent
* Military and civilian aircraft orders rise sharply
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 A gauge of U.S. business
investment plans dropped in December, a possible sign companies
were losing confidence in the economy's strength due to fears
over tighter fiscal policy.
The data released on Monday by the Commerce Department also
gave some positive signals, with a big jump in defense industry
orders pointing to a reversal in some of the surprise fall in
U.S. economic output late last year.
Economists have expected businesses to invest more timidly
because of uncertainty over government spending cuts and tax
increases, which had been scheduled to kick in last month.
Signs of any blow to confidence have been difficult to
discern from economic data, but Monday's report on factory
orders gave a hint of weakness in sentiment during December.
New orders for capital goods outside of the defense and
aircraft industries declined 0.3 percent during the month,
according to revised data. That breaks some of the momentum from
two prior months of strong gains in the reading, which is seen
as a proxy for investment plans.
"The pace of investment growth will likely improve only
modestly," economists at Well Fargo said in a note to clients,
citing the data.
Previously, the government had estimated the proxy for
investment plans had gained 0.2 percent in December.
The factory orders report helped push U.S. stock prices
lower on Monday. Yields on U.S. government debt also declined.
Under a last minute deal, Congress avoided or postponed many
of the austerity measures that were due to begin in January,
which would likely have sent the U.S. economy into recession.
The economy still faces the threat of across-the-board
spending cuts scheduled for March, as well as the possibility
the government might default later this later year.
Overall factory orders rose 1.8 percent in December. That
was below the median forecast of 2.2 percent by analysts polled
by Reuters.
Outside of the transportation industry, new orders rose a
meager 0.2 percent, with new orders for consumer goods down 0.1
percent.
More volatile components helped make up for that softness,
with civilian aircraft orders up 10.1 percent.
Military aircraft orders surged by 56.4 percent, a sign
defense spending could rebound after declining sharply in the
fourth quarter. New orders for military capital goods - a
relatively small category - rocketed up 110.3 percent.
Outside of the defense industry, new factory orders rose a
modest 0.3 percent.
Data last week showed a drop in defense spending dragged
heavily on the economy in the fourth quarter. An advance
estimate showed gross domestic product posted a surprise
contraction, although that report showed consumer spending was
providing underlying strength to the economy.