WASHINGTON, March 6 New orders for U.S. factory
goods fell in January as demand for transportation equipment
weakened, but the underlying strength in manufacturing remained
intact.
The Commerce Department said orders for manufactured goods
dropped 2.0 percent. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast
orders falling 2.2 percent after a previously reported 1.8
percent increase in December.
Factory orders were weighed down by a 19.8 percent plunge in
transportation equipment as bookings for defense aircraft and
parts tumbled.
Orders excluding the volatile transportation category
increased 1.3 percent, pointing to underlying strength in the
sector that carried the economy out of the 2007-09 recession.
The Institute for Supply Management said last week strong
orders pushed manufacturing activity to its highest level in
more than 1-1/2 years in February.
The Commerce Department also said orders for durable goods,
manufactured products expected to last three years or more, fell
4.9 percent instead of the 5.2 percent drop reported last week.
Durable goods orders excluding transportation were up 2.3
percent rather than 1.9 percent.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft -
seen as a measure of business confidence and spending plans -
increased 7.2 percent in January instead of the previously
reported 6.3 percent surge.