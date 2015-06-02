WASHINGTON, June 2 New orders for U.S. factory
goods unexpectedly fell in April as demand for transportation
equipment and a range of other goods weakened, suggesting that
manufacturing remained constrained by a strong dollar and
spending cuts in the energy sector.
New orders for manufactured goods slipped 0.4 percent after
a slightly upwardly revised 2.2 percent increase in March, the
Commerce Department said on Tuesday. March's orders were
previously reported to have increased 2.1 percent.
Factory orders have declined in eight of the last nine
months. Economists had forecast orders flat in April. Excluding
the volatile transport component, orders were unchanged in April
for a second straight month.
