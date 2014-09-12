SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 The Federal Reserve will
drop its promise to keep rates near zero for a "considerable
time" after it ends its bond-buying program, paving the way for
a first Fed rate hike in June 2015, a top Wall Street economist
predicted on Friday.
Michael Feroli, the JP Morgan economist who made the call in
a note to investors, is the latest in a growing number of
analysts who expect a more hawkish tone to emerge from the Fed's
Sept 16-17 policy-setting meeting.
Just a few days ago Feroli gave the chance of such a change
as "close to 50-50," but by Friday "the idea is no longer seen
as so radical, and thus perhaps the Fed can get away with the
change using just a few gentle words at (Fed Chair Janet
Yellen's) post-meeting press conference."
His shift highlights just how important market expectations
are for the Fed as it seeks to smoothly pull off its first
monetary policy tightening in eight years without sending stocks
and bonds sharply lower.
Futures traders this week moved to price in a June 2015
first Fed rate hike, earlier than the July 2015 liftoff seen
just last week, after researchers at the San Francisco Fed
published a paper showing markets were expecting the Fed to keep
rates lower for longer than the Fed itself does.
Economists have also shifted their expectations forward, and
now generally expect the Fed to raise rates in the second
quarter of next year, according to the latest Reuters poll.
The Fed has kept overnight rates near zero since December
2008 and has bought trillions of dollars of bonds to push down
borrowing costs and boost investment and hiring. It expects to
wind down its current bond-buying program next month.
Still, economists are far from agreed the Fed will change
its language next week. Removing the "considerable time"
language, which Yellen has suggested could mean around six
months, may prompt traders to conclude the Fed will raise rates
as soon as March.
Economists at Morgan Stanley, led by former Fed economist
Vincent Reinhart, see just a one-in-three chance that the Fed
will drop the "considerable time" language at the upcoming
meeting, according to a note Friday. Doing so, they said, is
risky.
"The problem they have - market participants may be more
dovish than their own guidance - is easier to fix than the
problem they may create - market participants become more
hawkish than their guidance," they wrote.
And Roberto Perli, economist for Cornerstone Macro, finesses
his call. "If it doesn't happen next week," he told investors in
a note Friday, "it will likely happen soon anyway."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)