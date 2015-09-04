By Jonathan Spicer and Jason Lange
| NEW YORK/RICHMOND, Va., Sept 4
NEW YORK/RICHMOND, Va., Sept 4 The latest U.S.
jobs report was not definitively good or bad enough to help the
Federal Reserve decide whether to raise interest rates later
this month, leaving the decision hanging on volatility in
financial markets over the next couple of weeks.
The economy added 173,000 jobs in August, quite a bit fewer
than expected. But employment growth in June and July were
revised higher, wage gains last month were better than expected,
and the unemployment rate fell to a seven-year low of 5.1
percent.
With global stock and currency markets reeling over the last
two weeks, the report is probably the best and last direct
reading on the economy as Fed officials weigh whether to hike
rates at a much-anticipated meeting on Sept. 16-17.
But the report disappointed those looking for clarity.
"With this jobs report ... the Fed finds itself in a real
uncertainty jam when it comes to a September interest rate
hike," Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, in
Newport Beach, California, said in an email.
"In the run-up to its policy meeting, the Fed will pay even
greater attention to global market developments."
Since fears of a Chinese economic slowdown set off a global
stock selloff last month, financial markets have become the
primary signal for U.S. central bankers looking to tighten
monetary policy for the first time since 2006.
According to Fed policymakers gathered in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming last week, not only would the August jobs report need to
be decent but market gyrations would need to dissipate for them
to act, despite sustained strength in both the labor market and
the broader economy.
The Fed is concerned not so much with employment but with
the possibility that inflation, which has remained below a
2.0-percent target for a few years, will not rebound any time
soon given the downward pressure that China could put on
commodity prices and global growth.
U.S. stocks on Friday gained steam after the report was
published, then headed lower alongside bond prices. Oil prices
also fell.
For many, the report simply reinforced their previous views
on the timing of the pending rate hike.
"I'd call this a good ... employment report. It didn't
change the picture for monetary policy," Richmond Fed President
Jeffrey Lacker, who favors a prompt policy tightening, told a
retailer conference in Richmond, Virginia.
Others highlighted the fact that the economy produced nearly
50,000 fewer jobs than expected in August. Still, average job
growth in the last three months is 221,000, seen as enough to
keep healing the labor market.
Employment growth for the month of August in particular has
a history of being initially underestimated and later revised
higher by the U.S. Labor Department.
As investors and governments globally prepare for a Fed
rate rise, futures market traders predicted about a 20 percent
chance the policy change will come this month, down from around
30 percent before the jobs report and from a more than 50
percent probability before world markets started tumbling.
Interest rates futures markets indicate a higher probability
for a Fed move in October and December.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said last week that there was
"a pretty strong case" to tighten before the market slump, and
that now, "we are still watching how it unfolds."
While data on the broader U.S. economy has remained healthy,
the U.S. central bank wants reasonable confidence that inflation
will rebound in the medium term before it raises rates. The
rising dollar has also held U.S. prices down.
"It's really inflation that has been holding them back, and
this (jobs report) doesn't really give them any evidence on that
front," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies
& Co, in New York.
The Fed's policy decision "will break down to how
commodities react between now and the September meeting," he
said. "If commodities recover and stabilize then there's a
chance (of a hike); otherwise I don't think it's likely to
happen."
