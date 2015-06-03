WASHINGTON, June 3 U.S. economic activity
expanded from early April to late May and growth was expected to
continue at a "modest" to "moderate" pace against the backdrop
of declining oil and gas investment, the Federal Reserve said on
Wednesday.
In its Beige Book report of anecdotal information on
business activity collected from contacts nationwide, the U.S.
central bank said most of its regional Fed banks reported that
while manufacturing had either held steady or increased, growth
was tempered by the downturn in the oil and gas industry.
"The Dallas District noted that oilfield machinery sales
remained weak and were down significantly from a year ago, and
the Philadelphia District said businesses involved in natural
gas and pipeline work noted negative impacts from decreased
drilling activity and lowered capital expenditures," the Fed
said.
"Contacts in the Boston District said the slowdown in oil
and gas investment has been much bigger and faster than
anticipated."
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)