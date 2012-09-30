* Plan calls for eliminating crop subsidies
* Mix of spending cuts, tax increases proposed
* Targeted actions would replace meat ax approach
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The independent watchdog
group Taxpayers for Common Sense will unveil a $2 trillion
deficit-reduction proposal in hopes of averting an economic
debacle at year's end known as the fiscal cliff.
On Monday, the group plans to detail about 130 specific
deficit-reduction steps the U.S. Congress could take to replace
across-the-board spending cuts of $1.2 trillion that are
scheduled to take effect on Jan. 2. These would occur just as
tax increases for all income groups are due to kick in.
The combination of looming spending cuts and tax increases
is commonly referred to in Washington as a "fiscal cliff"
because economists say it would knock the struggling U.S.
economy back into recession early next year.
Taxpayers for Common Sense noted that Congress and President
Barack Obama were responsible for the August 2011 budget and
debt limit deal that included the potentially harmful automatic
spending cuts scheduled to begin in January with a $109 billion
installment.
"And that's who is going to have to be responsible for
defusing the ticking budget time bomb that would cut $1.2
trillion indiscriminately," the group said.
Targets of the group's plan include agriculture subsidies,
the oil and gas industry and defense projects.
With members of Congress currently campaigning for
re-election more than addressing the country's fiscal problems,
private groups are stepping up with their own deficit-reduction
plans. They fear that if such work is left for a short session
following the Nov. 6 presidential and congressional elections,
Congress might end up letting the country go over the fiscal
cliff.
Many Washington politicians say that remedies for the
sluggish U.S. economy - and government budget deficits that have
topped $1 trillion for four consecutive years - should be
debated in this election season with the Nov. 6 vote informing
Congress on what to do.
Unwilling to wait, Taxpayers for Common Sense is touting a
remedy that it argues would cleanse the U.S. budget and tax code
of policies it says result in an "inefficient, ineffective or
wasteful use of taxpayer dollars."
CROP SUBSIDIES TARGETED
The targeted budget reductions would eliminate all
government crop subsidies, saving $56.5 billion over 10 years,
end a manufacturing tax break cherished by the oil and gas
industry, for a $17.2 billion savings, and stop production of
some big military projects, such as the V-22 Osprey, a
tilt-rotor aircraft built by Boeing Co and Bell
Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc.
In its February budget proposal to Congress, the Obama
administration said it wanted to cut spending on the V-22 Osprey
by reducing the number of aircraft to be built.
Other non-governmental groups, such as the Committee for a
Responsible Federal Budget, have been looking at ways to cut
U.S. deficit spending by about $4 trillion over 10 years.
The various ideas circulating in think tanks could be
weighed by Congress whenever it finally gets down to addressing
the fiscal cliff.
The Taxpayers for Common Sense proposal, obtained by
Reuters, does not address some of the thorniest problems facing
Washington budget writers: the accelerating growth of huge
government-backed retirement and healthcare programs related to
an aging U.S. population.
For example, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office
estimates that outlays for the Social Security retirement and
disability programs will grow from $725 billion last year to
$1.35 trillion in 2022.
Similarly, the Medicare health insurance program for the
elderly is projected to expand from $560 billion last year to
nearly $1.1 trillion in 2022, CBO estimates.
Voters have not signaled a willingness to support
significant cuts to these programs and any reforms could take
Congress many months, or years, to address.
Besides cutting military and farm programs and ending some
corporate tax breaks, Taxpayers for Common Sense also would
terminate some alternative energy programs and several
government research projects.
In a move to save $645 billion over a decade, the group
calls for placing new limits on the tax deduction on home
mortgage interest.
For members of Congress who have been unable to agree on any
new deficit-reduction package, there are many potentially
troubling proposals.
One would hit especially close to home. It would end "an
elaborate and lucrative" pension plan for lawmakers that
Taxpayers for Common Sense said "is more generous" than
retirement plans available to most Americans.