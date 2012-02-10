(Adds payroll forecasts, background)
WASHINGTON Feb 10 Economists in a survey
see the U.S. unemployment rate falling much faster this year
than previously expected, an improvement in the jobs market that
could help President Obama's re-election chances.
A survey of 45 forecasters released on Friday by the
Philadelphia Federal Reserve projected the unemployment rate
averaging 8.1 percent during the year's fourth quarter. Voting
for president will be Nov. 6.
In the Philadelphia Fed's previous poll released in November
2011, forecasters saw unemployment averaging 8.7 percent in the
last three months of this year.
The forecasters slightly lowered their outlook for economic
growth.
The new survey showed gross domestic product was expected to
grow at an average annual rate of 2.3 percent in 2012, down from
a 2.4 percent estimate in the fourth-quarter survey. Economists
have cautioned that a big push by companies to restock their
shelves at the end of 2011 would not carry over into this year,
dulling the growth outlook.
Views about the labor market, however, appeared to reflect a
sharp drop in the unemployment rate in recent months.
The jobless rate was 8.3 percent in January, down from 8.7
percent in November.
But even with the improved outlook, the job market would
still be limping badly the rest of the year, underscoring the
challenges to Obama's re-election bid.
The unemployment rate was 5.0 percent when the United States
slipped into recession in December 2007.
The Philadelphia Fed's survey also showed monthly gains in
non-farm payroll growth are expected to average 144,000 this
year. That is an improvement from the previous survey but is not
far from the numbers of new workers added every month due to
population growth.
Forecasts for GDP growth in 2013 were unchanged in the
first-quarter poll at 2.7 percent.
For the current quarter, economists lowered their growth
outlook to 2.2 percent from 2.4 percent.
Economists also raised their expectations for inflation this
year, seeing the Consumer Price Index up 2.1 percent in the
fourth quarter from a year earlier. Previously, they expected
that reading would be 2.0 percent.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Kenneth Barry)