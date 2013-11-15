By Lucia Mutikani
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 15 U.S. gasoline prices may be
falling at a fast clip and easing the burden for cash-strapped
households, but don't expect a significant boost to economic
growth this quarter.
Prices at the pump have dropped by about 29 cents per gallon
or 8.2 percent since the end of September to an almost two-year
low of $3.27, according to the latest government data.
But given that gasoline prices fall anyway during this time
of year, the price decline is a less impressive 4.4 percent when
adjusted for normal seasonal variations.
Economists estimate the drop in gasoline prices will add
roughly $2.5 billion or a tenth of a percentage point to
fourth-quarter consumer spending.
"It lends a little bit of some upside to the holiday
shopping season," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's
Analytics in West Chester Pennsylvania.
There are already some suggestions the drop in prices has
freed up cash and given a lift to discretionary spending.
Sales at major retailers rebounded strongly in the week
ending Nov. 6, according to a report this week from the
International Council of Shopping Centers and Goldman Sachs.
The increase followed two straight weeks of declines.
"The ongoing decline in gasoline prices is providing a
modest tailwind to consumption at a critical time of the year
for retailers," said Carl Riccadonna, a senior economist at
Deutsche Bank Securities in New York. "The price weakness is
essentially a form of economic stimulus."
A HELPING HAND
Ben Herzon, a senior economist at Macroeconomic Advisers in
St. Louis, cautioned, however, that the benefit of lower
gasoline prices would not be enough to "materially offset the
drag that we will see from declining inventory investment and
the government shutdown" in terms of economic growth.
A faster pace of inventory accumulation helped the economy
to grow at a 2.8 percent annual pace in third quarter, but
businesses are expected to draw down inventories this quarter.
At the same time, economists estimate the 16-day partial
shutdown of the federal government in October will shave as much
as 0.6 percentage point from fourth-quarter gross domestic
product.
In the end, economists think GDP will advance at a rate of
less than 2 percent in the final three months of the year, even
with a little help from declining gasoline prices.
Apart from the normal low seasonal demand, gasoline prices
are being pushed down by relatively soft crude prices that
reflect a weak global economy and increased domestic production.
U.S. crude oil output surpassed imports in October for the
first time since 1995. If the trends hold, prices at the pump
could remain low even in the summer when they typically rise.
While the boost will be minimal this quarter, the low
gasoline prices are helping to strengthen the fundamentals for
consumer spending and preparing the economy for a strong take
off next year once the fiscal headwinds fade.
Goldman Sachs expects the economy to grow between 3 percent
and 3.5 percent next year.
"On top of higher household net worth, easier credit
conditions, a smaller headwind from the 2013 tax hikes, and a
likely modest improvement in wage growth, lower gasoline prices
are one further reason to anticipate a pickup in consumer
spending," said Kris Dawsey, an economist at Goldman Sachs in
New York.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Chizu
