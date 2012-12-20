WASHINGTON Dec 20 The U.S. economy grew faster
than previously estimated in the third quarter as exports and
government spending provided a lift, but that boost is likely to
be lost amid slowing global demand and a move towards tighter
fiscal policy.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 3.1 percent annual
rate, the Commerce Department said in its third estimate on
Thursday, up from the 2.7 percent pace reported last month.
It was the fastest growth since late 2011 and also reflected
a slightly better pace of consumer spending than previously
estimated.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected GDP growth would
be raised to a 2.8 percent pace. Exports grew at a 1.9 percent
rate, rather than 1.1 percent.
With imports falling for the first time since the second
quarter of 2009, that narrowed the trade deficit. Trade
contributed 0.38 percentage point to GDP growth. The drop in
imports is a sign of weak domestic demand.
Government spending was revised to a 3.9 percent growth rate
from 3.5 percent, boosted by a rebound in state and local
government outlays. It added three quarters of a percentage
point to GDP growth in the third quarter.
The boost from exports is likely to be short-lived against
the backdrop of a cooling global economy. Government will likely
be a drag in the coming quarters amid belt tightening to trim
the budget deficits.
About $600 billion in automatic government spending cuts and
higher taxes could be pulled out of the economy in early 2013,
and tip it back into recession unless an agreement is reached on
less punitive plan.
While growth in consumer spending, which accounts for about
70 percent of U.S. economic activity, was raised by 0.2
percentage point to a 1.6 percent rate, that mostly reflected
higher health care costs.
Business inventories were trimmed to $60.3 billion from
$61.3 billion. Restocking by businesses contributed 0.73
percentage point to GDP growth.
Given the sluggish spending pace, some of the inventory
accumulation might have been unplanned, suggesting businesses
will need to liquidate stocks this quarter because of weak
demand.
Excluding inventories, GDP rose at a revised 2.4 percent
rate. Final sales of goods and services produced in the United
States had been previously estimated to have increased at a 1.9
percent pace.