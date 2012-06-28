WASHINGTON, June 28 The U.S. economy slowed as
expected in the first quarter, but a less robust pace of
consumer spending and export growth than previously estimated
could dampen the economic outlook for the current period.
Gross domestic product increased at a 1.9 percent annual
rate, the Commerce Department said in its final reading on
Thursday, unchanged from its estimate last month. That was in
line with economists' expectations.
However, when measured from the income side, the economy
grew at a 3.1 percent pace in the first quarter, up from 2.6
percent in the previous quarter.
The tepid first-quarter pace of GDP growth was a step-down
from the October-December period's 3.0 percent rate.
It also reflected a slightly less sturdy accumulation of
inventories by businesses and slower pace of investment in
equipment and software than previously estimated.
Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of
U.S. economic activity, increased at a 2.5 percent rate in first
quarter, rather than the previously reported 2.7 percent pace.
There are signs that consumer spending slowed in the second
quarter, with retail sales falling in April and May.
Business inventories increased $54.4 billion, instead of
$57.7 billion, adding only 0.10 percentage point to GDP growth
compared with 0.21 percentage point in the previous estimate.
Excluding inventories, the economy grew at a revised 1.8
percent rate in the first quarter, rather than 1.7 percent and
up from 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter.
Exports grew at a 4.2 percent rate instead of 7.2 percent.
While the careful of management of inventories could be a
boost to second-quarter growth, the mild downward revision to
consumer spending underscores the loss of momentum in the
economy that has been evident in weak hiring and slowing factory
activity.
Second-quarter growth is forecast around 2 percent, but with
global demand cooling amid Europe's debt woes and an uncertain
fiscal policy path at home forcing households to be cautious,
even that estimate might be too optimistic.
Business spending on equipment and software was revised down
to show a 3.5 percent growth rate instead of the previously
reported 3.9 percent. Anecdotal evidence suggests the pace
softened in the second quarter.
The drag from the revisions to consumer spending, equipment
and software, exports and inventory accumulation was offset by
upward revisions to investment in residential and nonresidential
structures.
Import growth was lowered by 3.4 percentage points to a 2.7
percent rate. While that supported growth during the quarter, it
was a sign of weakening domestic demand.
Government spending fell at a 4.0 percent rate, instead of
the previously reported 3.9 percent.
The department also revised after-tax corporate profits to a
5.7 percent rate of decline instead of 4.1 percent.
That was still the biggest decline since the fourth quarter
of 2008 and reflected the end of a special tax bonus that
allowed U.S. companies to accelerate the depreciation of assets.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)