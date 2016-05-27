WASHINGTON May 27 U.S. economic growth slowed
in the first quarter although not as sharply as initially
thought, amid a surge in spending on home building and a steady
increase in inventory investment by businesses.
Gross domestic product rose at a 0.8 percent annual rate as
opposed to the 0.5 percent pace reported last month, the
Commerce Department said in its second GDP estimate on Friday.
It was the weakest performance since the first quarter of 2015.
The upward revision to the first-quarter GDP growth estimate
also reflected a smaller drag from trade than previously
reported. The government also reported a rebound in after-tax
corporate profits, which increased at a 0.6 percent rate in the
first quarter after plunging at an 8.4 percent pace in the
fourth quarter.
When measured from the income side, the economy grew at a
2.2 percent rate after expanding at a 1.9 percent pace in the
fourth quarter.
The economy has been hurt by a strong dollar and sluggish
global demand, which have eroded export growth. It has also been
squeezed by lower oil prices, which have undercut profits of
oilfield companies like Schlumberger and Halliburton
, forcing them to slash spending on equipment.
Economists also believe the model used by the government to
strip out seasonal patterns from data is not fully accomplishing
its goal despite steps last year to address the problem.
Residual seasonality has plagued first-quarter GDP data,
with growth underperforming in five of the last six years since
the economic recovery started in the middle of 2009.
There are signs the economy regained momentum early in the
second quarter, with retail sales, goods exports, industrial
production, housing starts and home sales surging in April.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve is currently estimating
second-quarter GDP rising at a 2.9 percent rate. But the
continuing high level of inventories poses a downside risk to
this forecast.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected first-quarter GDP
growth would be revised up to a 0.9 percent rate. The economy
grew at a 1.4 percent rate in the fourth quarter.
INVENTORY ACCUMULATION
Spending on residential construction increased at a 17.1
percent rate in the first quarter, the fastest pace since the
fourth quarter of 2012. It was previously reported to have
increased at a rate of 14.8 percent.
Businesses accumulated $69.6 billion worth of inventory,
instead of the $60.9 billion estimated last month. Inventories
cut two-tenths of a percentage point from first-quarter GDP
growth instead of the previously reported 0.33 percentage point.
There was no revision to consumer spending, which accounts
for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity. Spending
increased at a pace of 1.9 percent, a slowdown from the fourth
quarter's 2.4 percent rate.
Households were frugal in the first quarter, cutting back on
purchases of long-lasting manufactured goods like automobiles.
Income at the disposal of households after accounting for
taxes and inflation was revised up to show it surging at a 4.0
percent rate in the first quarter instead of the previously
reported 2.9 percent. Savings were revised up to $782.6 billion
from $712.3 billion.
Exports were not as weak as initially thought. That,
together with a decline in imports, produced a smaller trade
deficit, which subtracted 0.21 percentage point from
first-quarter GDP instead of the 0.34 percentage point reported
last month.
