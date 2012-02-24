(Adds comment, oil prices)
WASHINGTON Feb 24 The Obama
administration is weighing the circumstances that could warrant
tapping the nation's strategic oil reserve, Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Friday as he defended U.S.
sanctions on Iran.
"There is a case for the use of the reserve in some
circumstances and we will continue to look at those and evaluate
that carefully," Geithner said on CNBC television.
A handful of Democrat lawmakers have urged the White House
to release some of the nation's oil stockpiles to combat oil
prices that are now topping $123 a barrel.
Looming U.S. sanctions on Iran's oil buyers as well as an
impending European Union oil embargo have forced countries to
start cutting back on their Iranian oil purchases. Concerns that
supplies might grow tight have driven oil prices higher.
"Obviously Iran can do a lot of damage to the global
economy," Geithner said, talking about the risk of tighter
supplies. "We are working very carefully to try to minimize that
risk, make sure there are alternative sources of supply from
Saudi Arabia and others to help compensate for reduced exports
from Iran. That is an important part of our strategy," he said.
Iran, the world's fifth-largest oil exporter, has threatened
to close the Strait of Hormuz, the main Gulf oil shipping lane,
in response to the sanctions aimed at getting it to abandon its
nuclear program.
Last summer, the Obama administration joined other Western
nations to release a total of 60 million barrels of oil in
response to supply disruptions in Libya.
