WASHINGTON, March 28 Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner on Wednesday urged Congress to approve a $5 billion to
$10 billion plan aimed at helping struggling homeowners
refinance at lower interest rates.
"We urge Congress to consider the President's plan to help
homeowners refinance their mortgages to take advantage of lower
rates," Geithner told a congressional panel.
President Barack Obama's latest housing proposal seeks to
help homeowners who have been locked out of refinancing by
moving them into loans backed by the government's Federal
Housing Administration.
The Obama administration estimates it could reach 3.5
million Americans who are not currently in government-guaranteed
loans. An additional 11 million homeowners whose loans are
backed by government-controlled entities Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac could also be eligible.
Other government housing programs are designed to help
homeowners modify their loans.
Geithner was speaking at a House of Representatives
subcommittee hearing to examine the administration's budget
request for the fiscal year starting in October.
