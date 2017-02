WASHINGTON, April 15 The U.S. economy is in a better position to deal with high gasoline prices, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Sunday, adding that unseasonably warm winter had lowered overall energy costs for consumers.

Speaking on ABC's "This Week" program, Geithner also dismissed suggestions that the country's huge budget deficit put it at risk of being the next Greece. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Eric Beech)