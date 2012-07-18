PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, July 18 The uncertainty surrounding the tax raises and spending cuts set to go into effect next year poses a significant risk, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday.
A balanced mix of reforms is needed for the United States to dig out of a "fiscal hole", Geithner said during an interview with CNBC at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha conference.
The U.S. economy is facing $4 trillion worth of expiring tax cuts and automatic government spending reductions, dubbed the "fiscal cliff", and most analysts do not expect Congress to act to soften the blow until after the congressional and presidential elections in November. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, Leah Schnurr and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HENDERSON, Louisiana, Feb 22 When Hope Rosinski's father gave her a six-acre plot in Louisiana more than a decade ago, she was surprised to find oil and gas pipelines crisscrossing the property.
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Northern Trust Corp has deployed a new blockchain-based system built with International Business Machines Corp to record information on transactions involving private equity funds, in one of the first commercial deployments of the nascent technology.