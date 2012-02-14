WASHINGTON Feb 14 Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner warned on Tuesday that Europe's debt problems
along with the slowdown in other major economies present
"potential impediments" to U.S. growth.
"While the economy is regaining strength, we still face
significant economic challenges," Geithner said in prepared
remarks to the Senate Finance Committee.
"Unemployment, at 8.3 percent, is still far too high, and
the housing market remains weak," he said a day after the Obama
administration unveiled a $3.8 trillion budget, which proposed
aggressive spending to boost the economy and higher taxes for
the rich.
Geithner said the administration plans to soon release a
framework for revamping the corporate tax system to help level
the playing field for all companies.
