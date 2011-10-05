Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
WASHINGTON Oct 5 A prolonged debt crisis in Europe threatens the global economic outlook and growth in the United States, and Europe needs to quicken its response, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday.
"Europe matters a lot to us. We don't want to see Europe weakened by a protracted crisis. Europe understands that," Geithner told the Washington Ideas Forum.
"Europe is a large part of the global economy, and a severe crisis in Europe would be damaging" around the world, he said.
"They are moving too slowly," he added.
Asked whether he agreed with Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that U.S. growth was close to faltering, Geithner said that growth is "slower, weaker" in the United States and around the world than hoped at the start of the year.
TOKYO, Feb 10 The dollar stood atop large gains early on Friday after soaring broadly overnight on comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks.
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously upholds a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announ