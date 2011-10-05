WASHINGTON Oct 5 A prolonged debt crisis in Europe threatens the global economic outlook and growth in the United States, and Europe needs to quicken its response, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday.

"Europe matters a lot to us. We don't want to see Europe weakened by a protracted crisis. Europe understands that," Geithner told the Washington Ideas Forum.

"Europe is a large part of the global economy, and a severe crisis in Europe would be damaging" around the world, he said.

"They are moving too slowly," he added.

Asked whether he agreed with Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that U.S. growth was close to faltering, Geithner said that growth is "slower, weaker" in the United States and around the world than hoped at the start of the year.