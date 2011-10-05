WASHINGTON Oct 5 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday that the most important lesson to be taken from dealing with financial crises is not to ease up too soon in dealing with them.

"The basic problem and reason why governments make these things harder over time is that what happens is the political costs of the initial response is so difficult, so devastating as you saw in the United States, that people tend to pull back too early and leave the job unfinished," Geithner told the Washington Ideas Forum.

"That's not a mistake we're prepared to make," he added.

In response to a question about whether he approved of persistent protests taking place on Wall Street, Geithner said he felt sympathy for Americans who feel a sense of lost opportunity.