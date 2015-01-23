Jan 23 Weakness in the global economy will subtract from U.S. economic growth but is not enough to keep it from growing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Friday.

"We have a very strong economy that's going to remain strong," Lew told Bloomberg television in an interview from Davos, Switzerland. "While we have exposures to the world, it's not a question of turning the direction."

He said weakness abroad could impact growth in America's gross domestic product by a "few tenths of a point." (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)