WASHINGTON Feb 27 U.S. economic growth braked
more sharply than initially thought in the fourth quarter amid a
slow pace of stock accumulation by businesses and a wider trade
deficit, but the underlying fundamentals remained solid.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.2 percent annual
pace, revised down from the 2.6 percent pace estimated last
month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. The economy grew
at a 5 percent rate in the third quarter.
The fourth-quarter revision was generally in line with
expectations.
With consumer spending accelerating at its quickest pace
since the first quarter of 2006 and sturdy gains in other
measures of domestic demand, the slowdown in growth is likely to
be temporary.
Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than
two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, was revised down by
one-tenth of a percentage point to a 4.2 percent pace in the
fourth quarter, still the fastest since the first quarter of
2006.
A tightening labor market and lower gasoline prices are
likely to keep supporting domestic demand and help the economy
navigate a turbulent global economy.
Business spending on equipment was revised to show it rising
at a 0.9 percent rate instead of the previously reported 1.9
percent contraction.
A first-quarter acceleration is now in the cards, with data
on Thursday showing a rebound in business spending intentions in
January after four straight months of declines.
With both business and consumer spending expanding in the
fourth quarter, growth in final sales to domestic purchasers was
revised to a 3.2 percent pace from the previous 2.8 percent
rate.
Businesses accumulated $88.4 billion worth of inventory in
the fourth quarter, far less than the $113.1 billion the
government had estimated last month.
That resulted in the GDP growth contribution from
inventories being revised down to one-tenth of a percentage
point from 0.8 percentage point previously.
The slower pace of inventory accumulation, however, will be
a boost to first-quarter GDP growth.
Strong domestic demand sucked in more imports than
previously reported, resulting in a trade deficit, which
subtracted 1.15 percentage points from GDP growth, revised from
the previously reported 1.02 percentage point drag.
Residential construction spending was revised down, while
government spending was not as weak in the fourth quarter as
previously reported.
