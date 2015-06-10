(Adds details, analyst comments)
WASHINGTON, June 10 The U.S. economy was
probably not as weak as has been reported in the first quarter,
with data on Wednesday showing slightly stronger consumer
spending than previously estimated.
The Commerce Department's quarterly services survey, or QSS,
showed consumption, including healthcare spending, increased at
a faster clip than the government had assumed in its second
estimate of gross domestic product published last month.
Economists said the data suggested first-quarter consumer
spending could be bumped up by as much as four-tenths of a
percentage point to a 2.2 percent annual rate when the
government publishes its third GDP estimate on June 24.
"The survey data suggest better spending on healthcare
services, in particular at outpatient care facilities and other
medical service providers," said Jesse Hurwitz, an economist at
Barclays in New York.
The QSS also suggested mild downward revisions to spending
on intellectual property products.
That, together with revisions for construction spending,
trade and wholesale inventory data, suggests first-quarter GDP
could be revised to show it contracting at a pace of about 0.2
percent instead of the 0.7 percent pace of decline the
government reported last month.
The QSS has been a significant source of revisions,
especially last year as major provisions of President Barack
Obama's signature 2010 healthcare law came into effect.
Unusually heavy snowfalls, a resurgent dollar, disruptions
at West Coast ports and energy sector spending cuts in response
to lower oil prices weighed on output in the first quarter.
A problem with the government model used to smooth the data
for seasonal fluctuations has been blamed for the drop in GDP.
Economists, including those at the San Francisco Federal Reserve
Bank, have argued the so-called seasonal adjustment is not fully
stripping out seasonal patterns, leaving "residual" seasonality.
The government said last month it was aware of the potential
problem and was working to minimize it.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)