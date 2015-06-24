WASHINGTON, June 24 The U.S. economy contracted
slightly in the first quarter as it struggled with bad weather,
a strong dollar, spending cuts in the energy sector and
disruptions at West Coast ports.
There are signs, however, that growth is accelerating in the
second quarter as the temporary drag from unusually heavy
snowfalls and the ports dispute fade. Retailers reported strong
sales in May and employers stepped up hiring. Housing is also
firming.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday gross domestic
product fell at a 0.2 percent annual rate in the January-March
quarter instead of the 0.7 percent pace of contraction it
reported last month.
A fairly stronger pace of consumer spending than previously
estimated accounted for much of the upward revision. Consumer
spending, which accounts for more than two thirds of U.S.
economic activity, was revised up to 2.1 percent growth pace
from the 1.8 percent rate reported last month.
With personal savings increasing at a robust $720.2 billion
pace, consumer spending could accelerate in the second quarter.
While export growth was revised higher, that was offset by
an upward revision to imports, leaving a still-large deficit
that subtracted almost 2 percentage points from GDP.
The GDP revision was in line with economists' expectations.
The economy expanded at a 2.2 percent rate in the fourth
quarter.
But the first-quarter slump in output likely is not a true
reflection of the economy's health. Economists, including those
at the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, say a problem with
the model the government uses to smooth the data for seasonal
fluctuations also contributed to depressing the GDP number.
They have argued the so-called seasonal adjustment is not
fully stripping out seasonal patterns, leaving "residual"
seasonality. The government said last month it was aware of the
potential problem and was working to address it when in
publishes annual GDP revisions in July.
When measured from the income side, the economy expanded at
a 1.9 percent rate in the first quarter instead of the
previously reported 1.4 percent pace. A measure of domestic
demand growth was revised up four-tenths of a percentage point
to a 1.2 percent rate.
Economists estimate unusually heavy snowfalls in February
sliced off at least one percentage point from growth.
Estimates for spending on equipment were little changed.
Business spending has been hurt by a strong dollar and lower
energy prices.
Businesses accumulated slightly more inventories than
previously estimated in the first quarter, which could mean they
have little incentive to keep on adding to stock in the current
quarter. The value of inventory accumulated in the first quarter
was revised up to an increase of $99.5 billion from the $95
billion rise reported last month.
That meant inventories contributed 0.45 percentage point to
GDP instead of the previously reported 0.33 percentage point.
Inventories could be a drag on second-quarter GDP.
After-tax corporate profits were a bit weaker in the first
quarter than previously thought. Profits after tax with
inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments were
revised to show a 8.8 percent decline instead of the 8.7 percent
drop reported last month.
