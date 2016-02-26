WASHINGTON Feb 26 U.S. economic growth slowed
in the fourth quarter, but not as sharply as initially thought,
with businesses less aggressive in their efforts to reduce
unwanted inventory, which could hurt output in the first three
months of 2016.
Gross domestic product increased at a 1.0 percent annual
rate instead of the previously reported 0.7 percent pace, the
Commerce Department said on Friday in its second GDP estimate.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected that
fourth-quarter GDP growth would be revised down to a 0.4 percent
pace. The economy grew at a rate of 2.0 percent in the third
quarter.
Businesses accumulated $81.7 billion worth of inventory
rather than the $68.6 billion reported last month. That
reflected an upward revision to inventory valuation adjustment.
The largest contributors to the upward revision to inventory
investment were retail trade and mining, utilities and
construction. As a result, inventories subtracted only 0.14
percentage point from GDP growth instead of the previously
reported 0.45 percentage point.
The bigger inventory build is bad news for first-quarter GDP
growth as it means businesses will have little incentive to
place new orders, which will continue to hold down production.
First-quarter GDP growth estimates are as high as a 2.5
percent rate, but the risks are tilted to the downside amid
slowing world economies, a strong dollar and a recent global
stock market sell-off that has tightened financial market
conditions.
Cheap oil has also been a drag on the profits of oil field
companies such as Schlumberger and Halliburton,
prompting them to slash capital expenditure budgets.
The upward revision to fourth-quarter GDP growth also
reflected a smaller trade deficit than initially thought as
imports contracted. The trade deficit subtracted 0.25 percentage
point from GDP growth instead of the 0.47 percentage point
reported last month.
Business spending on equipment contracted at a less steep
1.8 percent rate last quarter, compared to the previously
reported 2.5 percent rate.
There were minor downward revisions to consumer spending,
which accounts for more than two thirds of U.S. economic
activity. Consumer spending rose at a 2.0 percent pace rather
than the 2.2 percent rate reported last month.
Unusually mild weather hurt sales of winter apparel in
December and undermined demand for heating through the quarter.
But there are signs consumption picked up in January with the
return to more normal winter temperatures.
With gasoline prices around $2 per gallon, a tightening
labor market gradually lifting wages and house prices boosting
household wealth, the fundamentals for consumer spending remain
very strong.
Business spending on nonresidential structures contracted at
a 6.6 percent rate rather than the 5.3 percent pace the
government reported last month. Government spending contracted
at a 0.1 percent rate instead of rising at a 0.7 percent rate.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)