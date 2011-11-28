* European debt crisis poses bigger downside to US economy
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 28 The U.S. economy may face a
graver threat from Europe's debt crisis than is currently
thought, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and
Development said in a report warning the recovery could be
derailed.
In its latest economic outlook released on Monday, the OECD
said the level of uncertainty surrounding the U.S. economy was
high and risks were heavily tilted to the downside.
"Negative spillovers from the turmoil in European markets
could be greater than expected and have the potential to derail
the recovery in activity and renew fears among financially
fragile households and businesses," it said.
So far, analysts and some Federal Reserve officials have
played down concerns that the euro zone debt crisis, which has
roiled financial markets, will hit the broader economy hard.
One reason they cite is that U.S. exports to the euro zone
account for only about 2 percent of gross domestic product so
the pain from the region's fiscal crisis will be transmitted
mostly through declining stock prices.
The OECD forecast U.S. growth averaging 1.7 percent this
year, picking up to 2.0 percent in 2012.
In the event of a shock from the debt crisis, the OECD
recommends easing fiscal tightening by prolonging extended
unemployment benefits and increasing access to income tax
credits and food stamps.
"Effective activation measures will be vital to minimize
a heightened risk of rising structural unemployment," the OECD
said.
It forecast average U.S. unemployment of 9.0 percent this
year, edging down to 8.9 percent in 2012.
FISCAL SUSTAINABILITY
The OECD's recommendation for strengthening so-called
automatic stabilizers could get a lukewarm reception from
lawmakers when pressure is on to slash ballooning government
debt and politicians cannot agree where to make the cuts.
There are concerns that a 2 percent payroll tax holiday and
extended benefits for nearly two million Americans will not be
renewed when they expire at the end of next month.
Economists warn that, if that happens, it would place a
drag on recovery. Still, the OECD said the United States needed
to work hard to secure longer-term fiscal sustainability.
"A credible commitment to fiscal sustainability would aid
the recovery by increasing confidence, reducing uncertainty and
lowering the risk of disruptive logjams over the federal debt
ceiling and possible resulting government shutdowns," it said.
Even though the Fed had cut its overnight lending rate to
near zero and pumped about $2.3 trillion into the economy
through asset purchases, the U.S. central bank still has
options to support the economy, the OECD said.
"The FOMC decision to keep short-term interest rates at an
exceptionally low level through at least mid-2013 was a welcome
signal," it said. "Further actions to adjust the Fed's
portfolio toward holding longer-dated securities could help
ensure that the yield curve does not steepen."
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has said buying more
mortgage-backed securities was an option to aid the economy.
The OECD also urged more measures to allow creditworthy
households, with home loans worth more than the value of their
properties, to reduce their payment burdens by refinancing.
This would reinforce a critical channel for low interest
rates to stimulate the economy, it said.
The OECD said financial sector reforms laid out in the
Dodd-Frank legislation needed to be implemented without delay
as financial institutions would come under even greater stress
if downside risks materialized.
"Action to introduce a macroprudential framework would
provide confidence that financial stability will be
maintained," it said.
