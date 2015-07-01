July 1 U.S. small businesses put hiring on pause
in June after five straight months of solid increases, but the
outlook for the labor market remained relatively upbeat, a
survey showed on Wednesday.
The National Federation of Independent Business said its
monthly survey of members found hiring was little changed last
month. NFIB chief economist William Dunkelberg said that sets
the stage for an increase in the unemployment rate.
"Overall, June was a disappointment although not a
disaster," Dunkelberg said.
Fifty-two percent of small business owners reported hiring
or trying to hire, with 44 percent of those reporting few or no
qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill.
Twenty-four percent reported job openings they could not
fill, down from 29 percent in May, the NFIB said.
The share of business owners looking to increase employment
dropped six points, to 16 percent, while those planning
reductions was up two points, at 6 percent.
The survey was one dark spot on a day when several positive
economic reports were released. It followed a report earlier on
Thursday that showed U.S. private employers hired the most
workers in six months in June, and a separate reading showing
factory activity accelerated.
The ADP National Employment Report showed 237,000 jobs were
created, handily exceeding the median expectation among
economists surveyed by Reuters for a gain of 218,000 jobs.
The ADP report, which is jointly developed with Moody's
Analytics, came ahead of the government's more comprehensive
employment report on Thursday.
According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm
payrolls likely increased 230,000 jobs in June after a robust
280,000 gain in May. The unemployment rate was forecast dipping
one-tenth of a percentage point back to a seven-year low of 5.4
percent.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)