WASHINGTON Oct 30 The U.S. home vacancy rate,
which measures empty properties and those for sale, fell to the
lowest level in seven years in the third quarter as demand for
housing picked up and economic pressures eased.
The rate declined to 1.9 percent in the quarter from 2.1
percent in the previous three months, a level not seen since the
third quarter of 2005, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.
Home prices, which declined rapidly in 2006 and contributed
to the country's recession, are edging up and helping spur
economic growth. Improvements in the housing market are also
boosting consumer confidence, as record low borrowing rates make
buying more affordable.
U.S. single-family home prices rose 0.5 percent in August on
a seasonally adjusted basis, marking the seventh straight month
of increases, according to the S&P/Case Shiller composite index
of 20 metropolitan areas released on Tuesday.
The share of empty U.S. homes for rent held steady at 8.6
percent in the third quarter, matching the lowest level in more
than a decade, the Commerce Department reported. That was down
from 9.8 percent a year earlier.
The U.S. home ownership rate was unchanged from the second
quarter, holding at 65.5 percent, but was down from 66.3 percent
a year earlier. The U.S. home ownership rate peaked at 69.2
percent in July 2004.
"Even with the housing recovery well under way, the share of
Americans who own their own home remains more or less at a
16-year low," said Paul Diggle, property economist at Capital
Economics. This fact is a reminder that, to date, the recovery
still owes a lot to investor demand."
Foreclosures and tight lending standards, coupled with a
stubbornly high unemployment rate have pushed many would-be
buyers into rental properties.