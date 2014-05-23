* New home sales rise 6.4 percent in April
* Home inventories rise to 192,000 units
* Median price falls 1.3 percent from year-ago
* Sales gains fail to mark clear break from slump
(Adds details, new analyst comments)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 23 Sales of new U.S.
single-family homes rose in April and the stock of houses on the
market hit a 3-1/2 year high, but economists said the market was
still not clearly gaining steam.
Sales increased 6.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual
rate of 433,000 units, the Commerce Department said on Friday.
The rise ended two straight months of declines and beat Wall
Street expectations, but sales remained in line with their
sluggish first-quarter average.
"The data have yet to show a meaningful pickup in activity
early on in the spring following the unusually harsh winter,"
said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
But investors welcomed the report and snapped up homebuilder
shares, such as Lennar Corp and D.R. Horton Inc.
A run-up in mortgage rates and home prices over the last
year has weighed on the market. Sales have also been hampered by
a shortage of properties and the brutally cold winter.
The slump has caught the attention of the Federal Reserve,
which is scaling back the amount of money it is pumping into the
economy through monthly bond purchases.
Minutes of the Fed's April 29-30 policy meeting released
earlier this week showed officials citing a range of factors for
the weakness, including "higher home prices, construction
bottlenecks stemming from a scarcity of labor and harsh winter
weather, input cost pressures, or a shortage in the supply of
available lots."
GLIMMERS OF HOPE
But there are glimmers of hope.
Sales of previously owned homes rose in April, with the
inventory of houses for sale reaching the highest level in
nearly two years, a report showed on Thursday.
And, according to Freddie Mac, rates on fixed 30-year
mortgages fell to an average of 4.14 percent this week, a near
seven-month low, which should help to improve affordability.
"We're still digging ourselves out of the soft patch we saw
last fall and this winter," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at
Mesirow Financial in Chicago.
In the Midwest, new home sales jumped to their highest level
since November 2007 last month. Sales also rose in the South.
But they were flat in the West and recorded their largest
decline since October 2012 in the Northeast.
The inventory of new houses on the market increased 0.5
percent to 192,000 units, the highest level since November 2010.
Nevertheless, the stock of new houses on the market remains more
than 50 percent below its pre-recession level.
At April's sales pace it would take 5.3 months to clear the
supply of houses on the market, down from 5.6 months in March.
With inventories rising, the median price of a new home fell 1.3
percent to $275,800 from April last year.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani,; Editing by Andrea Ricci)