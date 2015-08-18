WASHINGTON Aug 18 U.S. housing starts rose to a
near eight-year high in July as builders ramped up construction
of single-family homes, the latest indication that the economy
was firing on almost all cylinders.
Groundbreaking increased 0.2 percent to a seasonally
adjusted annual pace of 1.21 million units, the highest level
since October 2007, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.
June's starts were revised sharply higher to a 1.20 million-unit
rate from the previously reported 1.17 million-unit pace.
Housing starts have now been above a one million-unit pace
for four straight months. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast groundbreaking on new homes rising to a 1.19
million-unit pace last month.
The sturdy starts report added to solid payrolls, retail
sales and industrial output data in suggesting the economy got
off to a strong start in the third quarter. The steady flow of
upbeat economic reports bolsters expectations that the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates in September.
Housing is getting a tailwind from a tightening labor
market, which is encouraging young adults to move from their
parents' basements and set up their own lodgings.
In July, groundbreaking for single-family homes, which
accounts for the largest share of the market, surged 12.8
percent to a 782,000 unit pace, the highest level since December
2007. Single-family home building in the South, where most of
the home construction takes place, rose to the highest level
since January 2008.
Starts in the Northeast tumbled 27.5 percent after being
boosted in recent months as builders took advantage of tax
incentives that expired in mid-June. However, single-family
starts in the Northeast rose to the highest level since October
2013.
Starts for the volatile multifamily segment fell 17
percent to a 424,000,000 unit rate.
While building permits fell 16.3 percent in July to a 1.12
million-unit pace, that followed three straight months of hefty
increases. The decline is likely to be temporary after a report
on Monday showed confidence among homebuilders climbed to a near
10-year high in August.
Single-family building permits slipped 1.9 percent in July.
Multi-family building permits tumbled 31.8 percent.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani)