WASHINGTON Dec 9 Record numbers of U.S. renter
households are spending more than 30 percent of their income,
and in many cases more than half their income, on housing costs,
according to a study published on Wednesday.
In its biennial report on rental housing, the Harvard Joint
Center for Housing Studies said both lower and moderate income
households were overburdened by higher rents, which have been
rising 3.5 percent annually after accounting for inflation.
The lingering effects of the housing market collapse, which
have seen the homeownership rate falling to levels last seen in
1965, and better employment prospects for Millennials, have
fanned a rental market boom. An aging population has also
spurred demand for rental accommodation.
While developers have stepped up the construction of
multifamily homes and some previously owner-occupied homes have
been turned into rentals, these dwelling have mainly catered for
middle and upper income groups.
"Yet the crisis in the number of renters paying excessive
amounts of their income for housing continues, because the
market has been unable to meet the need for housing that is
within the financial reach of many families and individuals with
lower incomes," said Chris Herbert, managing director of the
Joint Center For Housing Studies at Harvard.
In 2014, a record 21.3 million renter households were
spending more than 30 percent of income on housing costs, up
from 14.8 million in 2001. The number paying more than half
their income for housing increased to an all-time high of 11.4
million from 7.5 million.
"Upper-income renters are finding a healthier supply of
housing choices and landlords and private sector investors are
benefiting from higher rents," said Herbert.
About 43 million families and individuals currently live in
rental housing, an increase of nearly 9 million households since
2005 and a record gain in any 10-year period, the study showed.
The share of households renting rose to 37 percent, the highest
level since the mid-1960s, from 31 percent.
The study found that government housing assistance programs
were falling short. It said the funding for the largest housing
assistance programs remained below 2008 levels, despite an 18
percent jump in the number of very low-income households to 18.3
million between 2007 and 2013.
It said while the number of vouchers had increased to about
2.2 million in 2014 from under 2.1 million in 2004, the increase
was offset by the loss of 105,700 public housing units and
145,600 units with project-based rental assistance.
