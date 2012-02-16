WASHINGTON Feb 16 U.S. housing starts
rose more than expected in January as groundbreaking on rental
property surged, boosting hopes the still-weak housing sector
could help economic growth this year.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday housing starts
climbed 1.5 percent to an annual rate of 699,000 units.
Initial estimates for housing starts can be subject to large
revisions and the government revised the December reading
significantly higher to a 689,000-unit rate.
The Commerce Department initially estimated groundbreaking
in December advanced at a 657,000-unit rate.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts
rising in January from the initial reading to a 675,000-unit
pace.
Starts of multi-unit buildings, which are often rented,
jumped 8.5 percent last month. New construction on buildings
with five units or more increased 14.4 percent.
Groundbreaking on single-family units, which make up a much
larger portion of the sector, fell 1.0 percent.
Permits climbed 0.7 percent to an annual rate of 676,000
units.
