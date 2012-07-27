* Second-quarter rental vacancy rate lowest since 2002
* Homeownership rate rises to 65.5 percent
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, July 27 The share of empty U.S.
homes for rent fell to its lowest level in a decade during the
second quarter, a troubling sign for many Americans whose
budgets have been strained by rising rents.
The residential rental vacancy rate declined to 8.6 percent
from 8.8 percent in the January-March period, the Commerce
Department said on Friday. The second-quarter reading was the
lowest since 2002.
The tight rental market could keep pressure on rents despite
general weakness in the economy.
The average asking rent actually edged down to $716 a month
in the second quarter, $5 cheaper than in the prior three-month
period. Still, second quarter asking rents were about 5 percent
higher than a year earlier.
Five years after the housing bubble burst, the United States
is in the midst of a housing affordability crisis. Home prices
have fallen a third from their peaks, but many Americans cannot
benefit because they cannot get a mortgage. [I D:nL2E8I53UR]
W ith credit tight, many consumers have no choice but to
rent. Others who can afford to buy are also renting, because
they view real estate as a lousy investment. As demand has
increased, rents in some cities have jumped by double-digit
percentage rates.
However, economists do not believe the rental market is
tightening enough to ignite inflation pressures.
Also, s tronger demand for rental apartments is seen helping
to stabilize the housing market as builders break more ground on
multifamily housing projects.
In a positive sign for the housing market, the homeownership
rate edged up to 65.5 percent i n the second quarter f rom 65.4
percent in th e pr ior period, the Commerce Department said.
The homeowner vacancy rate dropped to 2.1 percent, the
lowest since the first quarter of 2006, from 2.2 percent in the
first quarter.
The homeownership rate peaked at 69.4 percent in 2004 at the
height of a housing market boom fueled by cheap credit.
