UPDATE 1-Ignoring Scottish referendum mandate would "shatter" UK structure - Sturgeon
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
WASHINGTON Nov 26 Contracts to buy previously-owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell in October, dropping to their lowest level in four months and casting a shadow over the housing market's recovery.
The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, dropped 1.1 percent to 104.1.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast pending home sales rising 0.5 percent last month. These contracts become sales after a month or two. Contracts rose in the Northeast, but fell in the South, West and Midwest.
Compared to October of last year, contracts were up 2.2 percent. The level of contracts signed in September was revised slightly higher. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
ABERDEEN, Scotland, March 18 Nicola Sturgeon will press on with plans to hold a new Scottish independence referendum and said on Saturday that a continued refusal by Britain's prime minister to discuss the matter would "shatter beyond repair" the United Kingdom's constitutional structure.
LONDON, March 17 Lawyers representing tens of thousands of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) shareholders have held tentative talks to settle a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) damages claim over the lender's 2008 rights issue that was launched shortly before a state bailout, two sources said.