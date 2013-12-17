NEW YORK Dec 17 U.S. homebuilder confidence
rose in December as more builders viewed conditions as good
rather than poor for the seventh straight month, data from the
National Association of Home Builders on Tuesday showed.
The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose to 58 from 54
in November, a gain that reflected improvement in all three
components of the index: current sales conditions, sales
expectations and traffic of prospective buyers.
Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a December
reading of 55. A reading of 50 or higher indicates more builders
view conditions as good than poor.
"This is definitely an encouraging sign as we move into
2014," Rick Judson, chairman of the Washington-based builders'
group, said in a statement.
The index is at the highest level since August and has
gained 11 points since December 2012. It has been above a
reading of 50 for the past seven months, indicating an
increasing number of builders have a positive view on the
industry going forward, Judson said.
The survey's sub-index on homebuilders views on current
sales conditions meanwhile rose to 64, the highest level since
December 2005.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)