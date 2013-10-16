NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S. homebuilder sentiment
slipped slightly in October on policy gridlock in Washington and
higher labor costs, the National Association of Home Builders
said on Wednesday.
The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped to 55 in
October, the lowest since June, the group said in a statement.
The September reading was initially reported at 58 but was
revised lower to 57 on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had predicted the index would
remain flat at 58 in October.
"This slight dip in builder sentiment is the result of
continuing challenges in the marketplace with regard to the cost
and availability of labor and lots and uncertainty in
Washington," said NAHB Chairman Rick Judson, a home builder from
Charlotte, N.C.
Readings below 50 mean more builders view market conditions
as poor than favorable.
The U.S. federal government shutdown has weighed on home
buying, with mortgage applications for purchase dipping in the
most recent week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
In addition, borrowing costs for home buyers have jumped
recently.
Rates for 30-year mortgages have risen well over 100 basis
points since May on speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will
soon taper its $85-billion-per-month in buying of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities.
The survey's index on homebuilders' views on current sales
conditions fell to 58 from a downwardly revised 60 in the
previous month, the industry group said.
The gauge of expectations for single-family home sales for
the next six months also dipped, down to 62 from 64 in
September, initially reported as 65. The component on
prospective buyer traffic decreased to 44 from a revised 46,
originally reported as 47.
