NEW YORK Dec 15 U.S. homebuilder sentiment
declined slightly in December, though overall sentiment figures
among builders remained stronger than in the first half of 2014,
the National Association of Home Builders said on Monday.
The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to 57 in
December, down one point from 58 in November, and below the
year's peak of 59 in September. However, after a soft spring,
builders remained relatively more optimistic.
The reading marks the sixth consecutive month above 50, the
threshold for whether builders see the environment as generally
favorable or unfavorable.
"Members in many markets across the country have seen their
businesses improve over the course of the year, and we expect
builders to remain confident in 2015," said NAHB Chairman Kevin
Kelly.
A gauge of single-family home sales sentiment fell to 61
from 62, while an index of single-family home sales sentiment
for the next six months fell to 65 from 66.
