NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. homebuilder sentiment
declined for a third straight month in March but still showed
more builders view market conditions as favorable, the National
Association of Home Builders said on Monday.
The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index fell to 53 from 55
the month before, the group said in a statement. Economists
polled by Reuters had predicted the index would edge up to 56.
Readings above 50 mean more builders view market conditions
as favorable than poor. The index has not been below 50 since
June 2014.
"The drop in builder confidence is largely attributable to
supply chain issues, such as lot and labor shortages as well as
tight underwriting standards," NAHB Chief Economist David Crowe
said in a statement.
"These obstacles notwithstanding, we are expecting solid
gains in the housing market this year, buoyed by sustained job
growth, low mortgage interest rates and pent-up demand."
The single-family home sales component fell to 58 from 61,
marking the second straight drop in the subindex. The gauge
of single-family sales expectations for the next six months was
flat at 59, while prospective buyer traffic slipped to 37 from
39, marking a third straight monthly decline.
