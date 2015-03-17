WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. housing starts plunged
to their lowest level in a year in February likely as harsh
weather kept builders at home, a temporary setback for the
housing market recovery.
Groundbreaking tumbled 17 percent to a seasonally adjusted
annual pace of 897,000 units, the lowest level since January
2014, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.
January's starts were revised up to a 1.08 million-unit pace
from the previously reported 1.07 million-unit rate.
February's decline pulled starts below the one million-unit
threshold for the first time since last August. Economists
polled by Reuters had forecast groundbreaking at a 1.05
million-unit pace in February.
Snowy and cold weather conditions gripped much of the
country in the second half of February. Harsh weather, which
weighed on retail sales in February, is likely to be a drag on
first-quarter growth.
Housing starts were down 3.3 percent compared to February
last year. Groundbreaking fell in all four regions, plunging
56.5 percent in the Northeast to their lowest level since
January 2009.
Starts in the Midwest dropped 37 percent to a year low. In
the West, groundbreaking activity fell 18.2 percent. Starts in
the South, where most of the home building takes place, slipped
2.5 percent.
But the step back in housing starts is likely to be
short-lived. A rapidly tightening labor market is expected to
push up wage growth and encourage more young adults to move out
of their parents' basements and set up their own homes.
Already in the fourth quarter, household formation was
accelerating, breaking above the one-million mark that usually
is associated with a fairly healthy housing market.
While much of the gain in households will go into rentals,
that will still be a boost to housing starts this year.
Last month, single-family homes groundbreaking, the largest
part of the market, declined 14.9 percent to its lowest level
since last June. Groundbreaking for the multi-family homes
segment dived 20.8 percent.
In February, permits for future home construction increased
3.0 percent to a 1.09 million-unit pace, the highest level since
last October. Permits have been above a 1 million-unit pace
since July.
Single-family permits fell 6.2 percent last month to a
nine-month low. Multi-family permits surged 18.3 percent.
