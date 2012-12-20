WASHINGTON Dec 20 Across the United States, the
number of hungry and homeless people is growing, and budget
fights at the federal level are threatening the aid many need to
survive, the U.S. Conference of Mayors said on Thursday.
Amidst the holiday season of family feasts and corporate
dinners, the mayors released a report that found requests for
emergency food assistance rose in 21 out of the 25 cities it
surveyed in 2012 and remained at the same level in three. More
than half the cities said homelessness increased.
"This report is a stark reminder of the long-lasting impact
the recession has had on many of our citizens," Greg Fischer,
mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, said in a statement. "Families,
who once lived in middle class homes, now find themselves
without a roof over their heads, needing multiple social
services for the first time in their lives."
The 25 cities are of varying size and wealth in all regions
of the country. They included Boston, Chicago, Cleveland,
Dallas, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Nashville, Tennessee.
Among those seeking emergency food, 51 percent were in
families and 37 percent were employed. Nearly 1 in 6 - 17
percent - were elderly and 8.5 percent were homeless, according
to the survey.
Nearly all of the cities reported a rise in the number of
people seeking emergency food for the first time.
"In Philadelphia, I see people who are hungry and in need of
shelter on a daily basis and explaining to them that Congress is
cutting funding for the help they need is not acceptable," said
Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter in a statement.
The impending "fiscal cliff" has people with lower and
middle incomes worried government funds for safety net programs
will drop just as emergency unemployment benefits end. President
Barack Obama and Republican leaders in the U.S. Congress are
negotiating on how to avert tax increases and spending cuts due
to take effect at the beginning of 2013.
Republicans in the House of Representatives are pressing to
cut $16 billion from food stamps as they hammer out an overdue
farm bill.
The 2007-2009 recession pushed up poverty and unemployment,
while enrollment for food stamps, which help cover grocery
costs, soared. As economic recovery takes hold, the unemployment
rate has fallen to 7.7 percent from a peak of 10 percent. Still,
the country's poverty rate remains at 15 percent and a record
47.7 million people use food stamps.
Meeting the demand has been hard, and many places had to
portion out aid in 2012, the survey found.
In 95 percent of the cities surveyed, food pantries cut the
amount of food each person received and soup kitchens reduced
meal sizes. In almost all the cities, pantries capped people's
monthly visits as well. More than half the cities said homeless
families with children were denied shelter in 2012.
The hunger problem is likely to get worse next year.
Three-fourths of the cities expect the need for food to rise. No
city expects a decrease.
Sixty percent of the cities surveyed expect an increase in
the number of families without shelter and 56 percent anticipate
a rise in homeless individuals. More than half the cities say
there will not be enough shelters available.
LIKE ADDING WATER TO A FLOOD
The survey confirms what many soup kitchens, pantries and
other charities have been saying throughout 2012.
"We are always at capacity. If you are in a flood and
someone says more water is coming you might not be able to tell
because you are already in a flood," said George Jones, chief
executive officer of Bread for the City in Washington, this fall
about a rise in the number of people seeking help.
In the survey, Washington said the Capital Area Food Bank,
an umbrella organization for assistance groups in Washington, is
reaching two-thirds of those at risk of hunger.
Officials at the food bank said calls to its hotline jumped
25 percent last year and it also opened a new warehouse in June
to double its capacity and keep up with rising hunger. For the
first time they are coordinating help at a military base,
sending a truck to serve about 250 families at Fort Belvoir in
Virginia.
Michael Blue, a 62-year-old part-time bus driver in
Washington, gets help from Bread for the City. He says work is
so sporadic that he has to scrounge for cash to pay rent and
utilities. But his $13,300 annual income tops the government's
poverty threshold, disqualifying him from some welfare programs.
He receives about $200 a month in food stamps.
"They tell me that I don't qualify for help, but anybody who
makes $13,000 or even $20,000 a year these days cannot survive,"
Blue said.
Between jobs he jots down telephone numbers from tour buses
headed to Washington's monuments, then calls to see if they need
drivers. He cannot recall the last time he had a full-time job.
"I am just being priced out of existence," he said.