By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 The U.S. economy grew at its
fastest pace in a year in the third quarter as consumers and
businesses stepped up spending, creating momentum that could
carry into the final three months of the year.
The expansion was a welcome relief for an economy that
looked on the brink of recession just weeks ago, although part
of the pick-up came from a reversal of factors that held back
growth earlier in the year, and analysts worry about 2012.
U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2.5 percent annual
rate in the third quarter, up from a 1.3 percent pace in the
prior three months, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.
That took output back to pre-recession level.
While the growth pace matched economists' forecasts,
domestic demand showed a bit more vigor than most had
expected.
"The economy is now heading in the right direction and this
is very encouraging, particularly given the heightened global
uncertainties and the fact that other major economies appear to
be heading into recessions," said Millan Mulraine, a senior
macro strategist at TD Securities in New York.
An agreement by European leaders to ramp up their debt
crisis response combined with the data to spark a rally on Wall
Street. U.S. stocks .SPX were up more than 3 percent while
Treasury debt prices US10YT=RR dropped. The dollar .DXY
fell broadly.
The GDP report could give some breathing space for Federal
Reserve policymakers who meet next week to debate additional
ways to help the economy and lower an unemployment rate that
has been stubbornly stuck above 9 percent for five months.
The economy needs to grow at a rate of more than 2.5
percent over a sustained period to cut the jobless rate.
"The persistence of high unemployment and ongoing fragility
of the economy ... will prompt the Fed to take more
unconventional actions as we move into 2012," said Diane Swonk,
chief economist at Mesirow Financial in Chicago.
For the U.S. economy, the biggest problem is the weakness
of the labor market. Inflation-adjusted disposable income fell
at a rate of 1.7 percent in the third quarter -- the first
decline since the fourth quarter of 2009 -- and consumers had
to dip into savings to lift their spending.
"People are not doing well. I don't know anybody who's
better off now than he was a year ago," said Jose Lopez, a
67-year-old Miami construction engineer who lost his job early
this month. "It's just the bare basics," he said as he emerged
from a discount shopping store in West Miami.
TEMPORARY BOOST?
A jump in gasoline prices had weighed on consumer spending
earlier in the year, and supply disruptions from Japan's big
earthquake and tsunami in March had curbed auto production.
As those factors faded, the U.S. economy perked up.
Consumer spending grew at a 2.4 percent rate in the third
quarter, the strongest since the fourth quarter of 2010, while
business investment spending shot up at a 16.3 percent pace,
the most in more than a year.
Failing to anticipate the fairly strong demand, businesses
were slow to restock warehouses. Inventories posted their
smallest gain since the fourth quarter of 2009, a slowdown that
subtracted more than 1 percentage point from GDP growth.
Excluding the drag from inventories, the economy grew at a
brisk 3.6 percent pace.
The peppier spending and sluggish pace of inventory growth
lays the base for a solid fourth quarter but the possibility of
another recession in Europe and the exhaustion of pent-up U.S.
demand could leave a weak spot early in 2012.
The jobs market is showing little improvement. Data from
the Labor Department on Thursday showed new claims for state
unemployment benefits fell 2,000 last week to 402,000, a level
that suggests little headway.
Households, however, should get some relief as price
pressures abate. A price index for personal spending rose at a
2.4 percent rate in the third quarter, slowing from the
April-June quarter's 3.3 percent pace.
A core inflation measure, which strips out food and energy
costs, rose at a 2.1 percent rate after increasing 2.3 percent
in the prior three months.
Apart from consumer and business spending, growth in the
third quarter was also supported by a smaller U.S. trade
deficit.
Spending on residential construction also rose modestly.
Still, there are no signs of a real housing recovery. A
report from the National Association on Realtors on Thursday
showed pending sales of previously owned homes fell for a third
successive month in September. For more see [ID:nN1E79Q0H0].
Government spending was flat in the third quarter,
reflecting continued budget cuts by state and local
governments.
While the pace of decline in state and local government
spending is now moderating, economists worry fiscal policy will
tighten next year if Congress fails to extend expiring payroll
tax cuts and emergency jobless benefits.
"Fiscal tightening and policy uncertainty will weigh on
growth. We expect growth to slow from 2.0 percent in the first
half of next year to a 1 percent handle by year-end," said
Michelle Meyer, an economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
in New York.
