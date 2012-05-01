(Adds auto sales)
* Manufacturing data offsets recent signs of slowing economy
* Construction spending edged up in March
* GM sees strenghtening economy boosting U.S. auto sales
* Small business lending fell in March
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. manufacturing grew in April
at the strongest rate in 10 months, easing concerns the economy
had lost momentum at the start of the second quarter.
The Institute for Supply Management said on Tuesday its
index of national factory activity rose to 54.8 from 53.4 in
March. The figure topped expectations for the reading to decline
to 53.0 and was also above the top end of forecasts in a Reuters
poll.
A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the
manufacturing sector, while a number above 50 indicates
expansion.
"The view on the economy has swung from optimism to
pessimism of late and this could bring us back to the middle,"
said Nick Bennenbroek, head of FX Strategy for North America at
Wells Fargo. "ISM suggests there's no real reason to get too
concerned about the path of the U.S. economy at this point."
Manufacturing accounts for about 12 percent of U.S. economic
activity and has been a cornerstone of the recovery from the
2007-2009 recession.
ISM's gauge of employment also rose to its highest level
since last June, to a reading of 57.3 from 56.1. The
forward-looking new orders component racked up its best reading
in a year at 58.2, up from 54.5.
The strong labor figure comes ahead of the government's more
comprehensive monthly jobs report due on Friday, which is
forecast to show the economy added 170,000 jobs in April,
including 22,000 manufacturing positions.
The national ISM report was in contrast to some regional
manufacturing reports from the industry group, including Chicago
on Monday, that showed the rate of growth slowed last month.
It also bucked the trend of other recent data that suggested
the economy lost some steam as the second quarter got under way,
highlighting the bumpy nature of the recovery.
"We think the latest recovery is made of sterner stuff,
although we doubt it will set the world alight," Paul Dales,
senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note.
The ISM report on U.S. factory activity followed data out of
China that showed manufacturing there rose to a 13-month high in
April, though that reading was slightly below expectations.
Encouraging signs in the economy prompted General Motors Co
to lift its outlook for industry-wide U.S. vehicle sales
this year, though GM reported its new vehicle sales dipped
slightly in April.
"Over time, strength in the manufacturing sector and strong
retail sales will lead to more job creation," GM sales executive
Don Johnson said in a statement. "That will help more consumers
put the recession behind them."
Ford also reported a decline in sales for April on Tuesday,
but both GM and Ford said their sales declines reflected a quirk
in the calendar that resulted in three fewer selling days than
in the year-ago month.
The U.S. economy grew at a 2.2 percent rate in the first
quarter, slower than the 3 percent pace logged in the final
months of 2011.
Separate data on Tuesday showed construction barely rose in
March as investment in public projects dropped to a five-year
low.
Construction spending edged up only 0.1 percent to an annual
rate of $808.07 billion, the Commerce Department said, after a
revised 1.4 percent drop in February. Economists polled by
Reuters had expected construction spending to rise 0.5 percent.
Tuesday's data sent Wall Street higher, with U.S. stocks
up about 1 percent in midday trading. It also helped the
dollar rally from a one-month low against the euro, while
prices of U.S. Treasuries, a traditional safe haven,
fell.
Markets have been speculating whether the Federal Reserve
will embark on a third round of bond buying to drive down
long-term interest rates and help bolster the economy. Two top
officials differed on Tuesday over the need to ease policy
further, highlighting the divide within the central bank.
The Fed has held interest rates at near-zero since late 2008
and has purchased more than $2 trillion in long-term securities
as part of its efforts to bolster the fragile economic recovery.
The central bank has said it will likely keep rates at
ultra-low levels at least through late 2014.
Also in March, lending to small businesses, a key driver of
employment, fell for the third straight month, according to
Thomson Reuters/PayNet Small Business Lending
Index.
(Additional reporting by Lucia Mutikani in Washington and
Steven C. Johnson in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)