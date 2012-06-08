* U.S. trade gap narrows to $50.1 bln
* Trade with Europe slides as debt crisis continues
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, June 8 The U.S. trade deficit
narrowed in April as global demand faltered, with both imports
and exports dropping from record high levels set in March, a
government report showed on Friday.
The gap shrank 4.9 percent to $50.1 billion, as imports of
goods and services dropped 1.7 percent to $233.0 billion, the
U.S. Commerce Department said.
Exports slipped 0.8 percent to $182.9 billion. Both imports
and exports were still the second highest on record.
Wall Streets analysts surveyed before the report had
expected a slightly smaller trade gap of $49.5 billion.
U.S. exports to the 27-nation European Union, which is
teetering on the edge of recession stemming from a prolonged
debt crisis that is hampering growth, fell 11.1 percent in April
to $22.3 billion.
"With the euro zone crisis set to rumble on for some time
yet, U.S. exports to the euro zone are only likely to fall
further," said Paul Dales, senior U.S. economist at Capital
Economics in Toronto.
"The upshot is that net trade is unlikely to add much to GDP
growth this year and may even subtract from it," he said.
The EU collectively was the United States' second largest
export market last year, and exports in the first four months of
2012 were 3.5 percent above the same period in 2011 despite the
downturn in April.
Markets largely shrugged off the report, which was close to
expectations, as traders remained on the alert for further
government action to address the crisis in Europe.
U.S. exports to China, which also is growing more slowly
than in recent years, fell 14 percent in April.
China has been one of the fastest growing markets for U.S.
goods, and exports to that country were up 4.3 percent for the
first four months of 2012.
On Thursday, the People's Bank of China cut interest rates
for the first time since the global financial crisis in mid-2008
in a bid to bolster growth.
The drop in exports in April mainly reflected less foreign
demand for capital goods, such as aircraft, drilling equipment
and machinery, and industrial supplies and materials, which
range from cotton to chemicals.
U.S. imports fell despite an increase in the average price
of imported oil to $109.94 per barrel, the highest since August
2008. The volume of oil imports also rose slightly to 9 million
barrels per day.
Oil prices have fallen sharply in recent weeks, suggesting
the nation's energy import bill could drop.
U.S. imports from the EU slipped 11.1 percent to $31.0
billion, while imports from China rose 4.8 percent to $33
billion. By category, capital goods and industrial supplies and
materials led the import decline.
The United States imported a record $5.5 billion worth of
goods and services from South Korea in April. A free trade pact
between the two countries went into force on April 15.
