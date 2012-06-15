(Adds market close)
* Factory production falls 0.4 percent in May
* Total industrial output declines 0.1 percent
* Consumer sentiment drops to six-month low
* Empire State index plunges to 2.3 in June
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, June 15 U.S. factory output
contracted in May for the second time in three months and
families took a dimmer view of their economic prospects in early
June, signs that the economy's recovery is on shaky ground.
Data released on Friday was the latest in a series of weak
economic reports that have led analysts to cut growth forecasts
while raising expectations the U. S. Fe deral Reserve could launch
new stimulus measures.
Until recently, manufacturing had been a buttress for the
U.S. economy, helping it resist headwinds from Europe's
snowballing debt crisis.
But in May, factory output shrank 0.4 percent, with U.S.
plants producing fewer cars and less machinery, Federal Reserve
data showed.
"It's more convincing evidence that the economy is stuck in
low gear," said Joe Manimbo, a market analyst at Travelex Global
Business Payments.
Other reports pointed to cooling factory activity in New
York state this month, along with a drop in household confidence
in the economy.
The fall in confidence poses a serious threat to President
Barack Obama's chances of winning re-election in November. It
could also lead consumers to cut back on spending, which would
reduce economic growth.
"Consumers are scared," said Sharon Stark, managing director
at Sterne Agee in Birmingham, Alabama.
U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early June to a six-month
low. A gauge of household confidence in the economy's future
also dropped to its lowest since December.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's index on
consumer sentiment slipped to 74.1, falling short of even the
most pessimistic forecast in a Reuters poll.
While manufacturing is an anchor of the economy, consumer
spending is its foundation, accounting for about two-thirds of
gross domestic product.
Economists at Capital Economics reckon the drop in consumer
sentiment is consistent with growth in consumer spending slowing
to a mere 1 percent annual rate in the second quarter, down from
2.7 percent in the first three months of the year.
EUROPE LOOMS
The slackening U.S. recovery and a worsening debt crisis in
Europe have bolstered expectations of a further easing of
monetary policy by the Fed, although economists are divided on
whether the central bank will act when it meets on Tue sday and
Wednesday.
Hiring by U.S. employers has slowed for four straight
months, while retail sales contracted in May and new
applications for jobless benefits have risen in five of the last
six weeks.
Also looming over the outlook, Europe's snowballing debt
crisis threatens to send the global economy into recession.
U.S. stocks rose, ending the week higher on hopes of
collective action from global central banks if Sunday's election
in Greece results in market turmoil.
Within the Fed's report on U.S. industry in May, the
softness in the factory sector was widespread.
Output for durable - or long-lasting - goods dropped 0.5
percent as auto production slid 1.5 percent. Production of
nondurables fell 0.2 percent.
Total industrial output, covering factories, mines and
utilities, declined 0.1 percent. Analysts polled by Reuters had
expected industrial production to rise 0.1 percent.
In a sign the factory sector's weakness could continue into
June, the New York Federal Reserve Bank's "Empire State" index
fell to 2.3, a 15-point drop from the previous month and the
lowest level since November 2011.
That was far below economists' expectations of 13, although
the level still points to some growth.
"That is another indication that the U.S. economy is
slowing," said Justin Hoogendoorn, a fixed income strategist at
BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. "It's an ugly situation."