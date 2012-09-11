* U.S. trade gap widens slightly to $42 bln
* Exports to European Union dive 11.7 pct in July
* Oil prices lowest since March 2011
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The U.S. trade deficit grew
slightly in July, a small bit of negative news for the U.S.
economy, as exports to Germany, France and other European
nations shrank and imports from China soared to a new record.
The monthly trade shortfall was $42 billion, compared to a
downwardly revised estimate of $41.9 billion for June, as both
overall imports and exports declined.
But analysts surveyed before the report had expected a bigger
trade deficit of around $44 billion.
The ongoing debt crisis in Europe appeared to be taking a
toll on demand, with U.S. exports to the 27 nations of the
European Union falling 11.7 percent in July.
Exports to Germany were the lowest since February 2010 and
the trade gap with the EU was the biggest since October 2007.
"The global volume of trade is slowing because of the
weakening global economy, but the ripples in the U.S. have not
been too severe so it's not a growth stopper at all. There is no
indication the GDP in the third quarter should be revised down,"
said Pierre Ellis, senior global economist, at Decision
Economics in New York.
The U.S. economy grew at just a 1.7 percent annual rate in
the second quarter of this year. Growth in the third quarter is
expected to show improvement, but the jobless rate remains
stubbornly high at over 8 percent.
"In short, the report suggests that exports are starting to
weaken, although the statistical impact on GDP will probably be
neutralized by relatively weak imports as well," said
Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics
in Valhalla, New York.
The Federal Reserve's policy-setting group meets on
Wednesday and Thursday and many analysts believe it may launch a
third round of bond buying to keep borrowing costs low and
breathe more life into the recovery.
The high jobless rate and spotty recovery also is seen as a
hurdle to President Barack Obama's re-election bid, though the
latest opinion surveys give Obama an edge over his Republican
challenger Mitt Romney as the November polls approach.
U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as traders focused on
the Fed and developments in Europe, while Treasuries eased and
the dollar slid against the yen.
Separate data on Tuesday showed U.S. small business
sentiment rose in August for the first time in four months as
more owners anticipated better business conditions after the
Nov. 6 elections and increased sales.
The National Federation of Independent Business said its
optimism index rose 1.7 points to 92.9 last month.
While owners expected an improvement in business conditions
over the next six months, they still did not believe that this
was a good time to expand operations.
"But looking past the election and year end, owners became a
bit more optimistic about improvements in real sales volumes and
business conditions," the NFIB said in a statement.
Overall U.S. exports totaled $183.3 billion in July, down
just 1 percent from a record high in June.
Also, U.S. exports of food, feeds and beverages, helped by
high crop prices, set a record high in July.
Overall imports fell 0.8 percent to $225.3 billion, with a
drop in world oil prices helping to cut the tally.
The average price for imported oil was $93.83 per barrel,
the lowest since March 2011. Imports of oil and other industrial
supplies and materials were the lowest since late 2010.
Meanwhile, imports from China hit a record high $37.9
billion in July, pushing the U.S. trade deficit with China to a
record high $29.4 billion.
U.S. exports to China, which has been one of the
fastest-growing markets for U.S. goods, increased only 0.4
percent in July to $8.6 billion.