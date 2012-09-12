* Wholesale inventories rise 0.7 percent in July
* Import prices up in August for first time in five months
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 U.S. wholesale inventories
in July rose by the most in five months, beating forecasts a nd
suggesting ec onomic growth started the third quarter on slightly
better footing than expected.
A separate report on Wednesday showed import prices rose in
August as the cost of imported oil jumped, a factor that could
weigh on American consumers and temporarily boost inflation.
Wholesale inventories climbed 0.7 percent in July to $485.2
billion, the Commerce Department said. Sales unexpectedly fell,
dropping 0.1 percent.
Inventories are a key element in the government's measure of
changes in gross domestic product. Weaker growth in inventories
dragged on GDP during the second quarter, when the economy
expanded at a 1.7 percent annual rate.
July's gain in inventories was enough for some economists to
s lightly r aise forecasts for third- q uarter GDP, although others
s aid th e dr op in sales negated the boost.
"It just shifts the balance of growth from sales to
inventories," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in
New York.
U.S. economic growth has been woefully slow since the
2007-2009 recession and too weak to push the unemployment rate
below 8 percent. The sl uggish ec onomy has fueled expectations
the Federal Reserve could try to lower borrowing costs by
announcing a bond buying program as soon as Thur sday.
In July, automobile inventories rose 0.4 percent and
computer equipment stocks jumped 3.8 percent, while metals fell
0.7 percent.
Before the inventory data was published, economists were
expecting GDP g rowth i n the third quarter to match the second
quarter's lackluster pace, according to a Reuters poll.
[ID :nL9E7J9050]
With the data in hand, Barclays raised its estimate for
third quarter growth by two tenths of a point to a 2 .2 percent
r ate. M acroeconomic Advisers lifted their forecast by a tenth to
1.4 percent.
Financial markets largely ignored the data. U.S. stocks
rose, boosted by the decision of a top German court to support
the euro zone's new 700-billion-euro bailout fund in the latest
effort to stem the region's debt crisis. Yields on U.S.
government debt also rose.
The European debt crisis looms as a major threat to the U.S.
recovery from the 2007-2009 recession.
ENERGY PRICE PRESSURE
In a separate report, the Labor Department said U.S. import
prices rose in August for the first time in five months,
climbing 0.7 percent.
The cost of petroleum imports increased 4.1 percent. Higher
prices at the pump threaten to hurt consumers' pocket books.
Analysts had expected overall import prices would rise 1.4
percent in August.
Many economists expect higher fuel costs will contribute to
a short-term rise in inflation that could be seen in a report
due on Friday on consumer prices.
"Significant energy price gains are likely to be a feature,"
said Barclays economist Peter Newland.
There was little sign of broader inflation pressures in the
import data. Non-petroleum import prices declined 0.2 percent, a
sign that the cooling global economy is reducing companies'
ability to raise prices.
Prices for imported consumer goods outside automobiles fell
0.3 percent, while prices were flat for cars and auto parts
brought into the country.
Import prices were flat from major trading partners Japan
and China. Import prices from the European Union fell 0.4
percent.
The report also showed export prices rose 0.9 percent last
month. Analysts had expected export prices to rise 0.4 percent.