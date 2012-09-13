* Jobless claims up 15,000 last week, storm partly to blame
* Producer prices post largest gain in three years
* Energy prices account for 80 percent of rise in the PPI
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 U.S. producer prices in
August rose by the most in three years as energy costs surged,
but fairly benign underlying inflation pressures should help the
Federal Reserve maintain its accommodative monetary policy
stance.
Other data on Thursday underscored the weakness in the labor
market, a major concern for the U.S. central bank, with the
number of Americans filing new claims for state unemployment
benefits touching a two-month high, although some of the gain
was attributed to Tropical Storm Isaac.
The Fed launched another aggressive stimulus program, saying
it would buy $40 billion of mortgage-backed debt a month until
the outlook for jobs improves substantially as long as inflation
remained contained.
In addition, policymakers said they would not likely raise
rates from current rock-bottom lows until at least mid-2015.
Economists said the strong rise in wholesale inflation last
month was unlikely to translate into a sustained increase in
prices at the supermarket and shopping mall, which would be
troubling for the Fed.
"There is little indication that it's going to pass through
to higher consumer inflation," said Gus Faucher, a senior
economist at PNC Financial Services Group in Pittsburgh. "We
continue to have economic growth that is modest."
The Labor Department said its seasonally adjusted producer
price index increased 1.7 percent last month, the largest gain
since June 2009, after rising 0.3 percent in July.
The increase in prices received by farms, factories and
refineries overshot economists' expectations for a 1.1 percent
advance. Energy prices, which surged by the most in three years,
accounted for more than 80 percent of the rise in wholesale
inflation.
A second report from the department showed initial claims
for state unemployment benefits rose 15,000 to a seasonally
adjusted 382,000 last week, exceeding expectations for an
increase to 370,000.
The department said Tropical Storm Isaac, which drenched
parts of the country, accounted for about 9,000 of the
first-time claims filed last week. The number is not adjusted to
take normal seasonal patterns into consideration.
The Fed's decision sparked a rally on Wall Street, where the
Standard & Poor's 500 index closed at its highest level
since December 2007. Prices for shorter-dated U.S. Treasury debt
rose, but prices for the 30-year bond
fell.
The dollar fell broadly, hitting a seven-month low against
the yen and a four-month trough versus the euro.
SLUGGISH LABOR MARKET
Even accounting for the storm, the claims report suggested
little improvement in the labor market after job growth slowed
sharply in August. The four-week moving average for new claims,
a better measure of labor market trends, climbed 3,250 to
375,000, the highest since the middle of July.
Employers added just 96,000 jobs last month, a step down
from July's 141,000 count. While the unemployment rate dropped
to 8.1 percent in August from 8.3 percent, it was because many
Americans gave up the search for work.
The sluggish labor market, which is restraining domestic
demand, suggests any rise in consumer prices stemming from the
spike in producer inflation last month could be temporary,
although it will put a squeeze on U.S. households.
"This report does not bode well for households who are
dealing with inflation-adjusted incomes that are going nowhere,"
said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisers in
Holland, Pennsylvania.
The department will release its consumer price index on
Friday. Consumer prices are forecast to have increased 0.5
percent last month after being flat in July, according to a
Reuters survey.
On a year-on-year basis, they are seen up 1.7 percent, below
the Fed's 2 percent target but an acceleration from 1.4 percent
in July. At the wholesale level, energy prices jumped 6.4
percent last month, with gasoline costs surging 13.6 percent.
Food prices rose 0.9 percent, the largest gain since
November. Prices for dairy products, which rose by the most
since June last year, accounted for a third of the increase in
food prices last month.
Food prices had increased 0.5 percent the prior month and
could remain elevated as a severe drought pushes up the cost of
grain and soybeans.
"Unfortunately, this is only the beginning of the drought
impacts," said Nigel Gault, chief U.S. economist at IHS Global
Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts.